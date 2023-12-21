Quickley chipped in 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 victory over the Nets.

Quickley continues to be one of the NBA's best sixth men, as he led the Knicks' bench in scoring during Wednesday's win. Quickley has displayed impressive efficiency recently, shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from three across his last five appearances.