Quickley finished Wednesday's 126-105 victory over San Antonio with 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

Quickley led all bench players in Wednesday's game in scoring and assists while connecting on a trio of threes and finishing as one of five Knicks with a double-digit point total in the win. Quickley has been a strong contributor off New York's bench this season, tallying 18 or more points in four of his eight appearances.