Quickley delivered 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 19 minutes off the bench in Friday's 131-114 win over the Pacers.

Even though Quickley is ticketed for a bench role with RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson penciled as the starting backcourt, he's making the most of his minutes in preseason and that might lead to a steady bench role once the regular season kicks in. Quickley averaged 11.3 points per game last season despite shooting just 39.2 percent from the field.