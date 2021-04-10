Quickley delivered 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes off the bench in Friday's overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Quickley had scored eight points combined over his last two appearances, but he bounced back in a big way here and co-led the Knicks in scoring alongside RJ Barrett, who also finished with 20 points. The rookie point guard seems to be finding a role as a scoring threat off the bench for the Knicks and has scored in double digits in six over his last 10 games as a substitute, averaging 10.1 points while shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range in that stretch. He would see an uptick on his upside if he were more consistent with his scoring figures, but he is finding ways to contribute despite not starting regularly.