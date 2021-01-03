Quickley (hip) finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 15 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Knicks' 106-102 win over the Pacers.

Suiting up for the first time after missing four straight games due to a left hip pointer, Quickley was hot from the field in his first shift off the bench Saturday, but his production slowed thereafter. Meanwhile, starting point guard Elfrid Payton turned in a stellar line (19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes), which should give him some extra job security as he looks to hold off the first-round pick for playing time. Quickley turned some heads with his play in the preseason, but a 15-minute role may be the norm for him unless Payton's productivity takes a turn for the worse.