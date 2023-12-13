Quickley (knee) is questionable for Wednesday versus the Jazz.
Quickley was unable to play Monday against the Raptors due to inflammation in his right knee, but he's considered day-to-day. Quentin Grimes played admirably in Quickley's absence Monday, scoring 19 points with three rebounds, one assist and five three-pointers in 27 minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Won't go vs. Raptors•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Dealing with knee inflammation•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Reaches 15-point mark again•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Lights it up from deep off bench•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Erupts for 27 points•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Hits for 20 off bench in win•