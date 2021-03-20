Quickley (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Quickley missed Thursday's game against Orlando due to left ankle soreness, but he has a chance to return Sunday. If he's held out once again, Frank Ntilikina could see increased run for the Knicks behind Reggie Bullock.
