Quickley (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Quickley was unavailable Sunday against Toronto due to a sore left knee, and it's not yet clear whether he'll return Tuesday. Despite coming off the bench in his last six appearances, he's maintained plenty of playing time, averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game. If he's sidelined once again, Evan Fournier is a candidate to maintain an increased role.