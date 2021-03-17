Quickley is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic with a sore left ankle.

The rookie first-round pick started the past two games and averaged 17.0 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 30.0 minutes, but his status is now in question for Thursday. The Knicks are already shorthanded at the point with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) doubtful and Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) ruled out, so Quickley's absence would be significant.