Quickley logged seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 19 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Quickley was not at his best in the loss, delivering a mediocre fantasy line. His playing time has been all over the place thus far, making him a tough player to roster with any confidence. He is someone to keep an eye on just in case his role increases moving forward. Although based on what we know about Tom Thibodeau, that seems unlikely at this point.