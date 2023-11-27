Quickley recorded 18 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Suns.

The Knicks lack a consistent scoring weapon outside of their trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, and more often than not, it's Quickley who ends up having solid performances off the bench. He's been on a roll of late and has scored at least 15 points in five of his last six outings, making him a valuable asset in fantasy due to his scoring prowess.