Quickley scored 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds, and seven assists across 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Despite not entering the starting lineup, Quickley continued to build his case as the Knicks' primary point guard -- playing 12 minutes more than Elfrid Payton. From a scoring perspective, Quickley took a step back from back-to-back 25-point games, contributed in significant ways in other areas of the box score. Most significantly, he seems to have secured substantial playing time in the Knicks' guard rotation.