Quickley finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes of a 105-75 win against the Celtics on Sunday.

Quickley set a new career-best in assists while scoring in double-digits for the third consecutive game. He's stepped up his play recently, finding more consistently while playing at least 20 minutes the last four games. He'll face the Magic on Monday.