Quickley finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes of a 105-75 win against the Celtics on Sunday.
Quickley set a new career-best in assists while scoring in double-digits for the third consecutive game. He's stepped up his play recently, finding more consistently while playing at least 20 minutes the last four games. He'll face the Magic on Monday.
More News
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: More career highs Friday•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Career-high 19 off bench•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Shooting trending downward•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Closes out Monday's win•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Puts up nine points in return•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Available against Indiana•