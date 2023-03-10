Quickley will come off the bench for Thursday's game against Sacramento.
Quickley will slide back to the second unit with Jalen Brunson (foot) back from a two-game absence. In his last eight appearances with the reserves, Quickley has averaged 16.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 25.8 minutes.
