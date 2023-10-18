Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Quickley is "nicked up a little bit" and won't suit up for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Quickley will miss both legs of the Knicks' preseason back-to-back but doesn't appear to have suffered a serious injury. He will have a full week to recover for the team's regular-season opener against the Celtics on Oct. 25.