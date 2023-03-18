Quickley will not start in Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Quickley's three-game stint with the starters comes to a close Saturday with the return of Jalen Brunson (foot). In his last five appearances with the reserves, Quickley has averaged 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 25.8 minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Leading scorer in win•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Double-doubles in start•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Slides back into starting lineup•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Horrid effort versus Kings•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Rejoins reserves•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Explodes for 38 points in win•