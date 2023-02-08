Quickley isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Magic.
RJ Barrett will replace Quickley in the starting lineup Tuesday. The 23-year-old guard posted just five points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during his spot start Sunday.
