Quickley ended Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Jazz with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 18 minutes.

With Quentin Grimes struggling, it's feasible that we'll see more minutes from Quickley despite his primary role as Jalen Brunson's replacement in the second unit. The team will be careful considering his recent knee injury, but his minutes will slowly rise as he regains his footing. Although his contribution in secondary categories has been spotty, the 24-year-old has registered double-digit scoring totals in 17 of 22 games this season.