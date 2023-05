Quickley has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 versus Miami, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

As expected, Quickley has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a second straight contest after spraining his left ankle in Game 3. In Quickley's absence Monday, Quentin Grimes moved back into the starting lineup and played 42 minutes, while Josh Hart (22 minutes) and Miles McBride (four) were the only reserve guards to see any playing time.