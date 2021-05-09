Quickley (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Clippers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Quickley will miss his second-consecutive game after had been considered doubtful due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Lakers.
