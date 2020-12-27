Quickley (hip) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Milwaukee, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Quickley was doubtful heading into Sunday's contest, but he won't be able to suit up against the Bucks. However, he's currently considered day-to-day, and coach Tom Thibodeau sounded optimistic that the guard could return soon. Quickley's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Cavaliers.
