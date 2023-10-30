Quickley produced 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 loss to the Pelicans.

This workload was disappointing, and his minutes have dipped in two straight games after seeing 28 on Opening Night against Boston. The Knicks are very deep in the backcourt, and logjams are never ideal when it comes to fantasy basketball.