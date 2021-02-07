Quickley had 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and on steal in 13 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

The rookie first-round pick played 30 minutes during the Feb. 1 matchup with the Bulls, but he's now played 13 minutes in each of the past two games. Quickley is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 19.3 minutes this season, but it's clear his workload can vary significantly from one game to the next.