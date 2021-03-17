Quickley scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go along with three assists, one rebound and one steal in a 99-96 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Quickley got his second consecutive start and had a solid outing, scoring in double figures for the fourth consecutive game. The guard has gotten a bump in playing time of late and has taken advantage of the opportunity by averaging 17.5 points over his last four games. Quickley will continue to be a possible streaming option as long as Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) are out of the lineup.