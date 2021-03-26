Quickley posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's win over the Wizards.

The 21-year-old has now scored double-digit points over his last seven games. Quickley has averaged 15.7 points and 2.6 three-pointers during that stretch. Whether he is starting or coming off the bench, the rookie out of Kentucky has solidified a 20-25 minute role and should continue providing fantasy managers with decent points and three-pointers the rest of the way.