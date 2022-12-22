Quickley recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to Toronto.

Quickley jumped into the starting lineup for the first time this season Wednesday after Quentin Grimes got ruled out due to an ankle injury, but he delivered and ended as one of New York's top performers in a tight loss. Quickley is averaging 12.5 points per game in December, and while he has value even when he comes off the bench as the main scoring threat in the second unit, his upside could experience a bump if he remains in the starting unit, even if it is for a short span.