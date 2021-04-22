Quickley registered 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win over the Hawks.

Quickley was a regular scoring threat for the Knicks earlier this season despite holding a bench role, but such hasn't been the case of late. Even though he's scored at least 15 points in back-to-back games, it's worth noting he has registered just three double-digit scoring performances over his last 10 outings -- and he's averaging just 9.1 points per tilt during that span.