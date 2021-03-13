Quickley posted 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-97 victory against the Thunder.

Quickley (groin) came close to missing today's game due to a sore groin, but he tested out his injury during pregame warmups and suited up. The 21-year-old rookie has been feast or famine off the bench this season, but he was able to take advantage of both Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) out of the lineup. Until Payton and Rose return to the lineup, feel free to stream Quickley if you need points and three-pointers.