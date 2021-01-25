Quickley had 31 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Quickley had a tough start to New York's current road trip, posting 13 points across its first two games. However, he has gone off in certain games and Sunday's was no different. Quickley gave his highest scoring effort since Jan. 15 and improved his PPG average from 9.5 to 11.0 in one game.