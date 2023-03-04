Quickley notched 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 122-120 victory over the Heat.

This was Quickley's 10th straight game with double digit points in what has been arguably the best stretch of his career. On top of his scoring and playmaking, Quickley has been on fire from beyond the arc with a total of 28 three-pointers in that 10-game stretch.