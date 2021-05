Quickley managed just two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 14 minutes during Sunday's 96-92 victory over Boston.

Quickley was barely noticeable in the win, ending the regular season on a low note. The rookie has flashed moments of brilliance throughout the campaign but has been far too inconsistent to even sniff standard league value. It appears he will continue to be used sparingly moving forward as the Knicks look to make the most of their upcoming playoff appearance.