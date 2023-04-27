Quickley produced 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 106-95 win over Cleveland in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Quickley scored a playoff career-high 19 points in the close-out win over the Cavaliers. After only playing 19 minutes and scoring zero points in Game 4, Quickley saw a playoff-high 29 minutes and did most of his damage in the first half with 10 points. Since the end of the regular season, Quickley's minutes have decreased from 28.9 to 23.6 in the Conference Quarterfinals. Hopefully, this performance can help the young guard re-establish himself as a core rotational piece for the Knicks in Round 2.