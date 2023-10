Quickley delivered 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), a rebound, three assists and three steals across 23 minutes off the bench in Monday's 114-107 preseason win over the Celtics.

Quickley was one of the best reserves during the 2022-23 NBA campaign, and he figures to have the same role this season, which should lead to him being a steady contributor in most fantasy formats. Quickley is coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.