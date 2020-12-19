Quickley registered 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists and five steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 119-83 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Quickley got the start in the preseason finale and didn't disappoint, as he paced the Knicks offensively while also leaving his mark both as a facilitator and as a tenacious defender. Quickley has a crowded path towards playing time at point guard, but this performance could result in him finding a role on the bench ahead of the team's regular-season debut Wednesday at Indiana.