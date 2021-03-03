Quickley had 26 points (8-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 29 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Spurs.

Quickley delivered the second-best scoring output of his career and keeps making a strong case to gain a bigger role. That could happen as early as Thursday in the team's final game before the All-Star break since both Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) are expected to miss that game. Either way, Quickley is seeing enough minutes off the bench to remain valuable in most formats.