Quickley had five points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and one rebound in nine minutes Sunday against the Timberwolves.

Coming off of a 1-of-12 shooting night against Orlando on Wednesday, Quickley's workload took a sharp dive, as his nine minutes represented his lowest total since Jan. 6. Fantasy-wise, Quickley still has some upside as a scorer, three-point shooter and hyper-efficient free-throw shooter, but he's an extremely risky player to start in weekly leagues right now.