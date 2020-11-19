Quickley was selected by the Knicks (via the Wolves/Thunder) with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Quickley joins Obi Toppin as the second Round 1 pick by the young and rebuilding Knicks, who will hope to show some signs of life after going 21-45 last season. The sophomore Kentucky guard excelled as a three-point shooter in his second year with the Wildcats, firing in at 42.8 percent beyond the arc. Quickley also averaged 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last year. The guard will likely start out on the bench behind Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett and Frank Ntilikina.