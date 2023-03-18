Quickley accumulated 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 win over the Nuggets.

Quickley moved back to the bench with Jalen Brunson returning from a foot injury. Despite the move, Quickley still logged 26 minutes, enough for him to be considered a 12-team asset. While the relegation does take away some of the shine, Quickley has been playing well enough over the past month to be rostered in most leagues.