Quickley was held to six points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes Tuesday in the Knicks' 108-94 loss to the Jazz.

After generating a career-high 31 points in 24 minutes in the Knicks' previous game Sunday versus Portland, Quickley was unable to keep the momentum rolling against Utah's stingy perimeter defense. Head coach Tom Thibodeau had already pumped the brakes on talk of Quickley joining the starting five prior to Tuesday's game, and the rookie's poor showing versus the Jazz should only further delay him being thrust into a more prominent role. Quickley should still have plenty more blowup games left in him this season, but like most first-year players, consistency will likely remain an issue.