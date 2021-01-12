Quickley played 29 minutes and submitted three points (1-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists Monday in the Knicks' 109-88 loss to the Hornets.

The blowout nature of the game along with three guards (Reggie Bullock, Alec Burks and Frank Ntilikina) sitting out with injuries opened up some extra run for Quickley, but he was unable to capitalize. Though he looked like a candidate to eat into Elfrid Payton's playing time after he put up 16 points in 19 minutes off the bench in a Jan. 4 win over the Hawks, Quickley's horrid shooting in the games that followed have dimmed his outlook. In his last four outings, the rookie has converted on only two of his 24 shot attempts (8.3 percent). He could find himself out of the rotation once the Knicks get healthier in the backcourt.