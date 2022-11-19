Quickley closed Friday's 111-101 loss to the Warriors with six points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes.

Quickley failed to make a field goal in the loss, continuing what has been a roller coaster of a season thus far. The ups and downs see him sitting just inside the top 150 for the season, right on the cut line when it comes to 12-team leagues. With rumors swirling that he could be on the trade block, managers might want to keep an eye on things just in case he does land in a more favorable situation.