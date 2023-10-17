Quickley won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Celtics due to rest, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Quickley hasn't suffered an injury but will sit out the first leg of New York's back-to-back. His next chance to suit up is Wednesday's preseason matchup with Washington.
More News
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Scores team-high 21 points•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Full go for camp•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Out as expected•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Unlikely to play in Game 6•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Ruled out for Game 5•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Unlikely to play in Game 5•