Quickley will join the first unit for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Quickley will make his third start in the last four games with Jalen Brunson dealing with an ongoing foot issue. In 12 starts this season, Quickley has averaged 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 40.5 minutes.