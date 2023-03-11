Quickley will join the first unit for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Quickley will make his third start in the last four games with Jalen Brunson dealing with an ongoing foot issue. In 12 starts this season, Quickley has averaged 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 40.5 minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Horrid effort versus Kings•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Rejoins reserves•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Explodes for 38 points in win•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Starting Sunday•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Scores in double digits again•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Pops for 23 points off bench•