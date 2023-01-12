Quickley will come off the bench for Wednesday's meeting with the Pacers.
Quickley will return to the second unit after seeing seven consecutive appearances in the starting five with RJ Barrett (finger) sidelined throughout the stretch. With Barrett back and having no restrictions, Quickley should return to his typical bench role Wednesday.
