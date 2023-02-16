Quickley closed with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-101 victory over the Hawks.

The third-year guard continues to thrive as part of the second unit -- in fact, the only times Quickley hasn't scored in double digits in the last 11 games was during his two starts. During that stretch, the 23-year-old is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.3 threes in 29.4 minutes a night, shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.