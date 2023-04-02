Quickley will join the first unit for SUnday's game against the Wizards.
Quickley will get the starting nod Sunday with RJ Barrett (illness) sidelined. In 17 starts this season, Quickley has averaged 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists over 39.2 minutes and is worth a look as a streamer.
