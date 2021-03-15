Quickley (groin) is starting Monday's game against the Nets.
Quickly was listed as probable with a groin injury, but he's since been cleared to play and will make his first start of the season. He's coming off a stellar performance Saturday against the Thunder, dropping 21 points and dishing out four assists in 33 minutes of action.
