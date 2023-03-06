Quickley will start Sunday versus the Celtics with Jalen Brunson (foot) unavailable.

Joining Quickley in the first unit will be Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. With averages of 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.5 triples and just 0.8 turnovers per game across 10 starts this season, IQ looks like an attractive streaming option.