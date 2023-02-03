Quickley will enter the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Heat with Jalen Brunson (illness) unavailable.

Quickley should get all the run he can handle with Brunson watching from the sidelines, so he'll make for a quality streaming option. In his previous eight starts this season, Quickley has registered averages of 20.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.9 triples and 0.8 steals per game.