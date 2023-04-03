Quickley produced 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 win over the Wizards.

With RJ Barrett (illness) out, Quickley was inserted into the starting lineup. Against a depleted Washington roster, Quickley was solid across the box score. He had the second most assists and tied for the team lead in steals. With Knicks nearly locked into the five seed, Quickley is a player to monitor, as he could continue to see increased playing time.